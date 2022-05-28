Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) will report $1.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,800%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.60 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $55.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 19,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,166. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.