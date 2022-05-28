Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CarGurus to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. 884,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,969. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

