Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will report $440.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.49 million and the lowest is $391.30 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $265.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. 889,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 in the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

