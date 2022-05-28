Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Post $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

SCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,011. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $252.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 41.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.