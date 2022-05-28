Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) to report sales of $214.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.08 million and the highest is $225.26 million. Howard Hughes posted sales of $212.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $897.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howard Hughes.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.
HHC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,250. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
