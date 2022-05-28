Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Waters posted earnings of $2.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $12.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $12.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $13.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.33.

WAT stock traded up $15.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.06. 412,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.70.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,461,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

