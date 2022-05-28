Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alaska Air is seeing steady improvement in both leisure and business travel demand. While leisure demand has fully recovered, business demand has reached 70% of 2019 levels. With strength in demand, ALK expects double-digit growth in yield and unit revenues in the June quarter from second-quarter 2019 levels. ALK expects to reap profits from the second quarter onward through 2022. Alaska Air’s fleet modernization efforts to take advantage of the recovery in demand are encouraging. However, escalating fuel prices pose a threat to ALK’s bottom line. With spike in fuel prices, the carrier reduced capacity expectations for 2022 (down up to 3% to flat from 2019). Reduced capacity is pushing up non-fuel unit costs. For 2022, non-fuel unit costs are likely to rise 6-8% from the 2019 level. ALK’s declining current ratio is also a woe.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALK. Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 164,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,533.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 242,069 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

