Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) to Hold

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXAI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ EXAI traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 104,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,704. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exscientia has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Exscientia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Exscientia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

