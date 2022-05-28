Zacks Investment Research Downgrades indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of INDI opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.36. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $119,597.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 457.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 274.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

