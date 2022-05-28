Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

