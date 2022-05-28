Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,860 shares of company stock valued at $815,983. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

