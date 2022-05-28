Zacks Investment Research Lowers ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACCO. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,778. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

