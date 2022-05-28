Zacks Investment Research Lowers Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Babylon alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBLN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.71.

NYSE:BBLN opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Babylon has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Babylon will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Babylon (BBLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.