Zacks Investment Research Lowers Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CADL stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.63. Candel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 29,132.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,133,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Candel Therapeutics by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

