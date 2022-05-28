Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

CENTA opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.56. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,600,000 after acquiring an additional 414,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,774,000 after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $73,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.