Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $502.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

