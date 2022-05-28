Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Kamada has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $200.34 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kamada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kamada in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kamada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

