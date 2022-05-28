Zacks Investment Research Lowers LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Get LumiraDx alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

LMDX opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LumiraDx will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $46,100,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of LumiraDx by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,566,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 651,457 shares during the period. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $795,000.

About LumiraDx (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.