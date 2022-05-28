Zacks Investment Research Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

VVV stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 166.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

