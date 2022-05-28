Zacks Investment Research Lowers VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

VYNE stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.88% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

