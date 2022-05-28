ZINC Price Tops $0.0014 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. ZINC has a total market cap of $7,868.01 and $47.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

