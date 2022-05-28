ZKSpace (ZKS) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a market cap of $10.39 million and $860,017.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

