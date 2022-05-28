Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,587,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.10. 2,043,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,493. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.99. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.67 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

