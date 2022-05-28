ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $0.0243

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $264,198.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.10 or 0.03840258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00507321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031957 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008992 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 170,327,334 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

