Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $671,809.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.23. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.96.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

