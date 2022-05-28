Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

