Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.26.

ZS stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.42 and its 200 day moving average is $251.18. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

