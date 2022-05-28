Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304-306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.30 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.18. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $168,365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Zscaler by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

