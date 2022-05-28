Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. 1,731,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,262. Zuora has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zuora by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.