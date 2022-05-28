Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZYME has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $6.87 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $396.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 858.18% and a negative return on equity of 84.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,810,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,164,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 493,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

