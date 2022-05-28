Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ZYNE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,598. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $42.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.18.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Wealth bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

