-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

SCOR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 337,002 shares of company stock worth $875,125 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 595,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

comScore Company Profile (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.