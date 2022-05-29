$0.18 EPS Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

In related news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $218,262 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after purchasing an additional 393,658 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 1,261,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after buying an additional 312,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.