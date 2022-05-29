$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CLVT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Clarivate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,708,000 after acquiring an additional 880,590 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583,059 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Clarivate by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 7,444,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

