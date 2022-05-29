$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.21. Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 457.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 180.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 39.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

