-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ ORTX remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,274. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.