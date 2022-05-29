-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ ORTX remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,274. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

