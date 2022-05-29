$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.
RWT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 816,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,261. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 48.68%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,979,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 581,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
