$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

RWT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 816,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,261. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,979,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 581,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

