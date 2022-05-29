$0.43 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

