$0.63 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 40.19%.

PCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $306.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.77. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

