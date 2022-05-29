-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 324.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.28) to ($4.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 184.14%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of TARS opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $39.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $634,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,945,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,742,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

