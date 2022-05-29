$0.75 EPS Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 250,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.