$0.87 EPS Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. PayPal posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $85.21. 16,874,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,635,866. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.42.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.