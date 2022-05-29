$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.65.

DPZ stock traded up $10.30 on Thursday, reaching $365.91. 501,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.52. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

