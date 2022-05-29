$1.37 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) will post $1.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.90 million. Aeva Technologies posted sales of $2.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $10.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.44 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $73.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEVA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after buying an additional 418,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 805,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.