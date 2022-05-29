$1.37 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will post $1.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.90 million. Aeva Technologies posted sales of $2.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $10.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.44 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $73.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEVA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after buying an additional 418,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 805,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.