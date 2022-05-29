$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,488. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63. Welltower has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after purchasing an additional 197,780 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

