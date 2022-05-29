$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. WestRock posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $59.77.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.