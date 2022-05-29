$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 472,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,955. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

