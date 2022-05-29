$10.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.24 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $43.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.07 billion to $44.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $46.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,429,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,668. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.31.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

