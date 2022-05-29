1,016 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by James Reed Financial Services Inc.

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Corteva by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,501,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

