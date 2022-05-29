$102.01 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) will announce $102.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Everbridge posted sales of $86.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $430.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.20 million to $432.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $507.94 million, with estimates ranging from $496.90 million to $515.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of EVBG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 614,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

